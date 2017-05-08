A family gathers in front of their home that was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
A family on the 1500 block of Valencia woke up to neighbors screaming about the flames just before 1 a.m. Monday. Officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department say it appears the fire started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the house, causing significant damage.
