A family gathers in front of their ho...

A family gathers in front of their home that was severely damaged in an overnight fire.

A family on the 1500 block of Valencia woke up to neighbors screaming about the flames just before 1 a.m. Monday. Officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department say it appears the fire started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the house, causing significant damage.

