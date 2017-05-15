A backflow preventer keeps water from re-entering the city lines once it has already passed through.
With the recent water boil notices in Corpus Christi in the previous years, the city is encouraging the public to attend a backflow prevention device. The devices prevent water that enters private irrigation lines from re-entering the city's water lines and potentially leading to contamination.
