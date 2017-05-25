6 Investigates: Veterans sent to nurs...

6 Investigates: Veterans sent to nursing home with history of neglect

A local veteran who needed help during the final years of his life instead ended up in one of the city's worst-rated nursing homes. A KRIS 6 News investigation has found the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs continues to place veterans in that nursing home despite being aware of its past problems with neglecting patients.

