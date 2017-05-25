6 Investigates: Veterans sent to nursing home with history of neglect
A local veteran who needed help during the final years of his life instead ended up in one of the city's worst-rated nursing homes. A KRIS 6 News investigation has found the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs continues to place veterans in that nursing home despite being aware of its past problems with neglecting patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|upindat9
|56
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Wet
|4,956
|BP Ella
|11 hr
|Daniel Plainview
|5
|MJ or Honey BP
|11 hr
|Daniel Plainview
|8
|BP bby jo
|12 hr
|Asscakes
|9
|Curious
|12 hr
|Lol
|8
|Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Kong Qui
|8
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC