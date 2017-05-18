6 Investigates Follows-Up: Feds look ...

6 Investigates Follows-Up: Feds look to plug oil wells beneath Choke Canyon

11 hrs ago

Despite claiming methane seepage from old wells in and around Choke Canyon are not a threat to the water supply, 6 Investigates has learned federal officials are now discussing how best to plug them. Information received by the Center for Biological Diversity in response to a federal Freedom of Information Act request showemails in which state and federal officials discuss who is responsible for plugging abandoned oil wells and whether underwater exploration for additional, abandoned wells, is necessary.

