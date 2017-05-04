6 Investigates: Ambulance out of reach

6 Investigates: Ambulance out of reach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

When there is an emergency, it is important that emergency services personnel have all the tools they need to assist the citizens they serve. An increase in these emergency calls in Padre Island and Flour Bluff has led the Fire Bluff Fire Department to establish an ambulance service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 8 min Matt 82
Looking for a nice thick MILF 39 min thatguy 20
Hot Lady, Creepy Job 46 min thatguy 1
Michelle Barrera 1 hr Steph 7
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 2 hr wantdemnudes 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr Biguy17 4,724
Swingers (Jul '10) 6 hr Mangar 79
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC