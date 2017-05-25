25th ANNUAL Coastal A's & Rods Fun Run

25th ANNUAL Coastal A's & Rods Fun Run

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

An organization to help promote street rodding in South Texas. Coastal A's and Rods is a local club here in Corpus Christi, and every Memorial Day Weekend they get together to show off some of the best hot rods around the Coastal Bend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 min The truth 4,957
wish I can move on (Jun '15) 1 hr upindat9 56
BP Ella 11 hr Daniel Plainview 5
MJ or Honey BP 11 hr Daniel Plainview 8
BP bby jo 12 hr Asscakes 9
Curious 12 hr Lol 8
News Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15) 18 hr Kong Qui 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC