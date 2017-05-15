15th annual Click It or Ticket

15th annual Click It or Ticket

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

It is that time of year again. Time for the Texas Department of Transportation to remind drivers to " Click It or Ticket ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 21 min Lisa 84
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 1 hr ThisIs 9
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Curious 4,735
heather 10 hr justme8888 3
Apartment 11 hr Lusto 2
i need me a girl Mon lol 3
Michelle Barrera Mon Smh 10
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC