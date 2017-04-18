YWCA summer camp to empower young girls
Empowering and educating our next generations one young girl at a time...that's the mission of the YWCA's 'Power of Being a Girl' summer camp. "The goal is to improve the life outcome of the girls, make them more comfortable now with more confidence," says Nancy Wesson-Dodds, President and CEO of YWCA Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any one know paulin
|12 min
|Bird361
|2
|Sandra Vasquez
|1 hr
|Capri hotel
|3
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Bored123
|4,626
|Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll
|3 hr
|Angry
|1
|iliana Salinas
|3 hr
|Anotm
|7
|Dez Diaz
|4 hr
|HRpmp420
|5
|m4m (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|Dl bi husband
|32
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC