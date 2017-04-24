What ExxonMobil plant means to Mathis

What ExxonMobil plant means to Mathis

Rob Tully and Russ Roberts met with Mathis EDC board members after their presentation on the new ExxonMobil plant. Rob Tully and Russ Roberts from ExxonMobil held a presentation during Monday's city council meeting and explained what sort of impact the plant could have on local education and the economy.

