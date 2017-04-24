Water temporarily shut off for limite...

Water temporarily shut off for limited downtown area

12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Utilities Department temporarily shut down water services for certain downtown areas for a period expected to last four to six hours Wednesday evening. Water was shut off in order to allow crews to perform maintenance on a leaky valve, according to a press release.

Corpus Christi, TX

