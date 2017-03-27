Visitors got a 4-D virtual reality lo...

Visitors got a 4-D virtual reality look at what its like to be on the frontline of the U.S. Navy.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Blue Angels aren't the only attraction drawing crowds to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for this year's airshow. A virtual reality experience also drew the attention of visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taylor Gaydon 39 min Taytay 13
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Straight guy 4,445
Skylar Rainwater 6 hr 361 lad 1
michael 11 hr laura 1
Early morning hook up 11 hr Reba 2
Nikole Kerr mills 16 hr Whoreluvr 3
Erik Tunchez 19 hr Mickey 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC