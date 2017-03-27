Victoria Comic Con newcomer cosplays Predator 6 hours from now
Xavier Ramos, 22, of Victoria, dressed as Predator, holds Nevaeh Escamilla, 2 months, of El Campo, at Victoria Comic Con. Walking around the Victoria Community Center on Sunday with sweat dripping from his face was worth it for Xavier Ramos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Swinging couples
|3 hr
|Interested
|29
|Taylor Gaydon
|3 hr
|Taylor g
|14
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Straight guy
|4,445
|Skylar Rainwater
|10 hr
|361 lad
|1
|michael
|15 hr
|laura
|1
|Early morning hook up
|16 hr
|Reba
|2
|Nikole Kerr mills
|20 hr
|Whoreluvr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC