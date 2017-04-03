TX Senate approves campus sexual assa...

TX Senate approves campus sexual assault bill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A proposed bill would impose tougher requirements for staff to report sexual assault and dating violence incidents on college campuses in Texas. The proposed bill will now head to the House for further debate, and if approved would impose tougher requirements for university employees as well as student leaders to report assaults and dating violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discrete fun 13 min Guy 1
Leal Parking Lot Maintenance 1 hr Corpus business o... 1
To Barbi KSAB 1 hr Steve 17
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Joey38 4,478
April Mirabel (May '13) 9 hr Nigel 12
Deliza Mendoza (Oct '15) 10 hr TS HORNS 7
Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh 15 hr Jax 14
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC