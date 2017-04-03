TX Senate approves campus sexual assault bill
A proposed bill would impose tougher requirements for staff to report sexual assault and dating violence incidents on college campuses in Texas. The proposed bill will now head to the House for further debate, and if approved would impose tougher requirements for university employees as well as student leaders to report assaults and dating violence.
