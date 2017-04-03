TX: Corpus Christi RTA Wins Financial...

TX: Corpus Christi RTA Wins Financial Transparency Award

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar presented the agency last month with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Stars Awards for Traditional Finance Transparency. It marks a turnaround for the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh 1 hr Loss for words 12
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 8 hr Panty boy 4,472
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 11 hr Dan 137
Marcus Barrera at kikos 11 hr Pat 25
To Barbi KSAB 12 hr triden 11
April Mirabel (May '13) 12 hr triden 11
Michelle Barrera 12 hr Yup 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC