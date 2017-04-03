Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation receives donation
The foundation received a donation of over $41,000, thanks to a "fun-raiser" held in San Antonio in February by the Kings and Queens of Good Hearts. TOKC was founded by James Ragan, a Corpus Christi native who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2006.
