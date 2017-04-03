Trending Now Doctor answers 6 questio...

Trending Now Doctor answers 6 questions about flesh-eating bacteria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium in the same family as those that cause cholera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
April Mirabel (May '13) 6 hr Nigel 12
Deliza Mendoza (Oct '15) 7 hr TS HORNS 7
To Barbi KSAB 9 hr Lisa 14
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 9 hr Gomer Pyle 4,477
Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh 12 hr Jax 14
why do white people smell like wet saliva 12 hr Laffy Taffy 8
Taylor Gaydon 12 hr Steve 25
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC