Trending Now Doctor answers 6 questions about flesh-eating bacteria
This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium in the same family as those that cause cholera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|April Mirabel (May '13)
|6 hr
|Nigel
|12
|Deliza Mendoza (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|TS HORNS
|7
|To Barbi KSAB
|9 hr
|Lisa
|14
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Gomer Pyle
|4,477
|Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh
|12 hr
|Jax
|14
|why do white people smell like wet saliva
|12 hr
|Laffy Taffy
|8
|Taylor Gaydon
|12 hr
|Steve
|25
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC