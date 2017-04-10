Transfer stations offer a range of benefits
The J.C. Elliott Collection Center opened their transfer station in 2007. The station features a full-scale recycling drop-off center for curbside materials, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, tires, carpet, foam, e-waste, used motor fluids, and car batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|48 min
|Couple
|4,553
|Texas roadhouse
|14 hr
|Mmmmm
|2
|Allanah Davis
|15 hr
|Afan
|5
|Asian chicks on FB
|21 hr
|JPS69
|4
|To Barbi KSAB
|23 hr
|triden
|25
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|23 hr
|triden
|12
|Dollar general calallen cashier
|23 hr
|triden
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC