Traffic 4/26

Traffic 4/26

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Officers have shut down a portion of I37 from Chaparral to the Highway 181 interchange after a high speed chase ended in a crash. The driver was being chased by Portland police and flew across the Harbor Bridge at speeds topping 100mph we are told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annaville heb yesterday (May '13) 50 min Stfu 32
Dusty 1 hr Albert 1
white people smell like sauted onions (Feb '11) 1 hr HEISENBERG 109
tiffany soli? (Sep '13) 2 hr Trolololol 6
Laura Thomas 3 hr jetam 1
Titty bars? 4 hr Dolly Pardon 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr cocksvcker 4,655
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC