Three Retailers, Three Approaches
From the cool air conditioning of a conference room at the Pheonix Sheraton, the brand new hotel hostingCSP's 2009 Convenience Retailing Conference, it's difficult to remember that it's winter in other parts of the country. A necessary side effect of cold winter weather: snow--and like each snowflake is different from the next, so are convenience store foodservice programs, as evidenced by the three members of the panel on foodservice and consumer insights: Steve Loehr, vice president of operations for Kwik Trip, La Crosse, Wis.; David Wishard, vice president of business [image-nocss] development for Corpus Christi, Texas-based Stripes; and Sam Odeh, president and CEO of Power Mart, Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal defense
|1 hr
|Ccc
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|dont go
|4,532
|Wet moon in Mathis
|4 hr
|1stTimer
|61
|Stripes
|6 hr
|Slick
|6
|Nikole Kerr mills
|7 hr
|I know
|9
|Dr. Coniglio Orthodontist
|12 hr
|Corpus
|1
|Texas roadhouse
|12 hr
|Sirlengua
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC