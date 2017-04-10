The solar powered restrooms will be made of stainless steel for durability and easy cleaning.
As a part of Phase 3 of the approved Packery Channel improvements, the City of Corpus Christi is expected to move forward Tuesday with a resolution that would put solar powered portable restrooms on Packery Channel beaches. City officials say that several plans for restroom structures have been studied to try and identify which plan is more cost effective.
