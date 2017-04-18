The annual Walk for Autism brings together families from around South Texas.
Hundreds joined together at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi on Saturday to show support for those on the autism spectrum. In its 12th year, the annual Walk for Autism was hosted by the Autism Spectrum Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll
|6 min
|Dumb
|9
|Anna Laura Solis
|3 hr
|Hoexpose
|1
|Does any one know paulin
|4 hr
|Mrgates
|8
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Couple
|4,640
|Michelle Barrera
|4 hr
|Amor de Rey
|3
|beach during week
|5 hr
|beachbum
|1
|this weekend
|5 hr
|theman
|24
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC