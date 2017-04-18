Texas Veterans Commission representat...

Texas Veterans Commission representatives visit

Pedro SaldaA a, left, of the Texas Veterans Commission smiles as Bud Carpenter, center, explains some of the accomplishments of his father-in-law, Ollie Morris, had as a gunner on a U.S. Army Air Corps bomber during WWII. The two men were at a meeting at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post hall Friday evening.

