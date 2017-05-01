Texas Most Wanted fugitive back in custody
Lemonade Day is less than two weeks away, but one family decided to take advantage of the day to build their lemonade stand. 4-year-old Jacob Ryan Mondragon and his Dad, Jacob Mondragon, decided to build their lemonade stand for the 5th Annual Lemonade Day which is Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need an upscale date for Spurs & Rockets game W...
|4 min
|Almxghty123
|1
|C101 Rex Gabriel is such a crybaby
|1 hr
|JPS69
|15
|Victoria Ann Leal
|3 hr
|His wife
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Sure
|4,674
|Rental Cars
|4 hr
|black4couple
|1
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Monica Robles
|56
|worse daycare....red barn (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Lcaldera
|12
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC