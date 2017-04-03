Tanker Burns Fire After Crash on TX Bridge

"It sounded like bomb explosions," said Lorraine Cortez, a Caller-Times account coordinator who sits in the front lobby of the building on North Lower Broadway. After a colleague ran inside saying there was a crash, Cortez and her colleague, Georgia Lawson, walked out the front door and saw massive plumes of black smoke funneling toward the sky from the on-ramp to the Harbor Bridge from downtown.

