TAMUCC going green

Synthetic fertilizer is on its way out at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and thanks to the Islander Green Team, the community garden uses much more organic method to grow sunflowers, dill and much more. Coffee grounds, tea bags, egg shells and other items that are categorized as food waste is collected daily from the University's Starbucks, Einstein Bros and dining hall; items that would otherwise build up in a landfill is then placed in seven bins.

