Sylvia Fuentes Jonathon Toomey Hannah Toomey Everett Toomey Joshua Toomey v. Nueces County Texas
SYLVIA FUENTES, Individually and representative of the Estate of Sammuel Toomey; JONATHON TOOMEY; HANNAH TOOMEY; EVERETT TOOMEY; JOSHUA TOOMEY, Plaintiffs - Appellants v. NUECES COUNTY, TEXAS, Defendant - Appellee After Sammuel Toomey committed suicide during his detention in the Nueces County Jail, his wife and children, individually and as representatives of his estate, sued Nueces County seeking relief under 42 U.S.C. A 1983.
