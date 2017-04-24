Suspected mosque arsonist's case may move to Victoria 45 minutes ago...
A federal judge is scheduled to decide whether or not to move suspected mosque arsonist Marq Vincent Perez's trial to Victoria at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse, 1133 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi. Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to move to Victoria the trial of suspected mosque arsonist Marq Perez, but defense attorney Mark Di Carlo thinks such a change could make a fair trial more difficult.
