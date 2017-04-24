Suspect in custody for Treyway Lane s...

Suspect in custody for Treyway Lane stabbing

13 hrs ago

Corpus Christi Homicide Investigators advised that a suspect was arrested on charges related to a murder that occurred last week on Treyway Lane. The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 20, when CCPD responded to the 2000 block of Treyway Lane to calls that a victim was screaming for help.

Start the conversation

Corpus Christi, TX

