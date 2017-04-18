Survey: Texas, nationwide retail gaso...

Survey: Texas, nationwide retail gasoline prices up 2 cents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump was $2.27 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.42 per gallon this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this weekend 10 min Lulus3 13
Dollar general calallen cashier 3 hr Jay6 8
Sandra Vasquez 3 hr Alice 1997 1
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 3 hr Wondering 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Tight bottom 4,606
Teresa Marroquin 18 hr Malarkey 5
Sandra Vasquez (Aug '10) 20 hr Alice Coyotes 22
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC