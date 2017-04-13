South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind ...

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind ready to expand

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

They are calling it "The Event," and it certainly fits the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind's continuing mission to Employ, Educate and Empower those in our area who are blind or visually impaired. Since its beginning in 1964 at a small warehouse on N. Mesquite Street in Corpus Christi, STLB has steadily grown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 12 min Haha 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 13 min Panty boy 4,462
Taylor Gaydon 21 min Taylor g 20
Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh 1 hr Sax 8
Nicole Vasquez 3 hr anon 1
Erik Tunchez 10 hr Jay 4
Looking for Swinging couples 11 hr Intrested 30
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC