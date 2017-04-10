South Texans continue to be on the alert for signs of the Zika virus.
The potential for the Zika virus appearing continues in south Texas. That has leaders with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District on the alert, and on the offensive when it comes to reminding residents of how to protect themselves against the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Ass man
|4,561
|Texas roadhouse
|19 hr
|Mmmmm
|2
|Allanah Davis
|20 hr
|Afan
|5
|Asian chicks on FB
|Thu
|JPS69
|4
|To Barbi KSAB
|Thu
|triden
|25
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|Thu
|triden
|12
|Dollar general calallen cashier
|Thu
|triden
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC