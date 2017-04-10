South Texans continue to be on the al...

South Texans continue to be on the alert for signs of the Zika virus.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The potential for the Zika virus appearing continues in south Texas. That has leaders with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District on the alert, and on the offensive when it comes to reminding residents of how to protect themselves against the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 min Ass man 4,561
Texas roadhouse 19 hr Mmmmm 2
Allanah Davis 20 hr Afan 5
Asian chicks on FB Thu JPS69 4
To Barbi KSAB Thu triden 25
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi Thu triden 12
Dollar general calallen cashier Thu triden 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC