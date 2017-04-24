Schlitterbahn developers requesting a zoning variance
A monument to honor the second largest Native American burial ground in Texas is becoming a reality. The South Texas Alliance of Indigenous People held a prayer ceremony, blessed the grounds and took measurements this morning for phase 1 of the Ishka Monument at Hans and Pat Suter Park on Ennis Joslin Road.
