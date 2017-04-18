Sand sculpture competition wraps up

Sand sculpture competition wraps up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The annual sand sculpture competition over in Port Aransas wrapped up Sunday afternoon. We are told that hundreds attended this year's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does any one know paulin 21 min helopilot19 9
Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll 23 min OldCorpusFriend 5
Anna Laura Solis 1 hr clyde 3
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 2 hr Old friend 71
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 4 hr Justin 21
beach during week 4 hr Pfc 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Pfc 4,641
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC