Rodeo Corpus Christi rides into town with new concert series

It is a sure sign that Buc Days is once again lighting up the Coastal Bend! Rodeo Corpus Christi, now in its 26th year, is hitting the dirt April 27th through 30th at the American Bank Center Arena. As a a top 40 rodeo with $200,000 in prize money, some of the best cowboys and cowgirls around will appear in 4 performances with events that include: Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

