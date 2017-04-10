Rodeo Corpus Christi ramps up
"Kids can come out early- ride a sheep.hop, on a mechanical bull; well have food trucks, music, its just a fun opportunity for families to come and enjoy," said Johnny Philipello, CEO of Buc Days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 min
|Interested
|4,594
|Zoe (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|jontx
|36
|RV park in calallen
|1 hr
|Annaville
|7
|photobucket.com
|2 hr
|photobucket
|3
|Ashley lumpkins
|5 hr
|Lmao
|4
|Panty meth
|5 hr
|Lmao
|4
|iliana Salinas
|6 hr
|YYY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC