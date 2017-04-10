Residents protest, demand meeting wit...

Residents protest, demand meeting with Congressman Farenthold

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A number of residents are demanding a chance to meet with Congressman Blake Farenthold. They protested outside his Corpus Christi office this afternoon, voicing a list of concerns related to the Trump Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allanah Davis 34 min Man 3
Asian chicks on FB 42 min JPS69 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Gomer Pyle 4,538
To Barbi KSAB 2 hr triden 25
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 2 hr triden 12
Dollar general calallen cashier 3 hr triden 7
Criminal defense 19 hr Ccc 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC