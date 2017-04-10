Residents protest, demand meeting with Congressman Farenthold
A number of residents are demanding a chance to meet with Congressman Blake Farenthold. They protested outside his Corpus Christi office this afternoon, voicing a list of concerns related to the Trump Administration.
