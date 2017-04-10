Reserve your seats for this year's Illuminated Night Parade Read Story KIII Staff
The 80th annual Buc Days celebration is right around the corner, and you can already reserve seats for the Illuminated Night Parade on May 6. For just $10 per seat, you can reserve a spot in front of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority building on Leopard Street, between Staples and Artesian.
