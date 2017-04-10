Reserve your seats for this year's Il...

Reserve your seats for this year's Illuminated Night Parade Read Story KIII Staff

23 hrs ago Read more: KIII

The 80th annual Buc Days celebration is right around the corner, and you can already reserve seats for the Illuminated Night Parade on May 6. For just $10 per seat, you can reserve a spot in front of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority building on Leopard Street, between Staples and Artesian.

