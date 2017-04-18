Port of Corpus Christi appointed Captain Andrea Morrison as its first female Deputy Port Pilot.
The Port hired its first female Deputy Port Pilot to move ships in and out of the Port of Corpus Christi. During its meeting Tuesday morning, the Port Commission appointed Captain Andrea Morrison to take part in the Aransas-Corpus Christi Pilot Association training program.
