Pops in the park back at Whataburger ...

Pops in the park back at Whataburger Field

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

For those new to classical music, a symphony performance may seem daunting. Put your mind at ease, the most important aspect of attending any symphony performance, regardless if it's the first time, or if one is a seasoned concert-goer, is to relax, listen, watch, and enjoy yourself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 min Bored123 4,631
Does any one know paulin 2 hr wannahit 7
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 3 hr Fme12 66
White and black. 4 hr Whitegirl21 4
Dusty anyone seen her 7 hr GP Wildcats 1
24 year old recently single man looking for girls 9 hr Youngin 1
Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll 9 hr Close 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC