Pops in the park back at Whataburger Field
For those new to classical music, a symphony performance may seem daunting. Put your mind at ease, the most important aspect of attending any symphony performance, regardless if it's the first time, or if one is a seasoned concert-goer, is to relax, listen, watch, and enjoy yourself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Bored123
|4,631
|Does any one know paulin
|2 hr
|wannahit
|7
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Fme12
|66
|White and black.
|4 hr
|Whitegirl21
|4
|Dusty anyone seen her
|7 hr
|GP Wildcats
|1
|24 year old recently single man looking for girls
|9 hr
|Youngin
|1
|Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll
|9 hr
|Close
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC