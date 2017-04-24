Police make arrest in elderly assault...

Police make arrest in elderly assault case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Detectives with Corpus Christi Police Department have made an arrest in the case involving an assault of a 69-year-old female. According to CCPD, Diana Meier was arrested for alleged Injury to an Elderly Individual, a 3rd degree felony, in the early afternoon on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bottoms up (Feb '15) 23 min HTX 16
Titty bars? 29 min Wwjd 4
Michelle Barrera 35 min Mrr361 6
z95 is such trash 37 min Mrr361 6
Whos UP 44 min Mrgates 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Lulus3 4,657
News Corpus Christi police arrest teen for suspicion... (Jan '13) 4 hr Priscilla 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC