Police make arrest in elderly assault case
Detectives with Corpus Christi Police Department have made an arrest in the case involving an assault of a 69-year-old female. According to CCPD, Diana Meier was arrested for alleged Injury to an Elderly Individual, a 3rd degree felony, in the early afternoon on Thursday.
