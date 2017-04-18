Police Chief Mike Markle visits Garci...

Police Chief Mike Markle visits Garcia Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle read to students at Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary as part of "National Library Week". Markle was one of several community leaders who was chosen to be a "Star Reader".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this weekend 5 hr wifefun 19
Trans Club?? 6 hr Trans500 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 8 hr Tight bottom 4,611
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 9 hr Lol 4
Dez Diaz 12 hr JPS69 4
TS Natalie or Amiyah? (Jul '14) 15 hr Ruger73 72
Angel Vasquez 15 hr Ruthless 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC