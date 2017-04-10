Plan in works to develop 1914 Nueces County Courthouse
This undated photo shows the old Nueces County courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas. Coon Restoration and Sealants and a Fort Worth-based financier, have signed an agreement to buy the courthouse for $1,000 as part of redevelopment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|23 min
|wet moon
|4,576
|Registered Nurses Needed!
|1 hr
|Haha
|3
|Caitlyn cifuentes
|3 hr
|Laura
|9
|Sandra Vasquez (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Cassy
|20
|Texas roadhouse
|Thu
|Mmmmm
|2
|Allanah Davis
|Thu
|Afan
|5
|Asian chicks on FB
|Thu
|JPS69
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC