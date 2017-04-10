Physician receives Gold-Headed Cane A...

Physician receives Gold-Headed Cane Award

Local neonatologist Dr. Darrell Wheeler was presented the Gold-Headed Cane Award by the McLennan County Medical Society. State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson received the society's Patient Protection Award.

