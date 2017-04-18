Phase 2: West Haven Park to get playground equipment
The Corpus Christi City Council will discuss purchasing and installing playground equipment at West Haven Park in the West Oso community at their meeting today. Last year, the city and county partnered up to improve the park that is located at 1700 Cliff Moss Drive.
