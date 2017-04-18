Phase 2: West Haven Park to get playg...

Phase 2: West Haven Park to get playground equipment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi City Council will discuss purchasing and installing playground equipment at West Haven Park in the West Oso community at their meeting today. Last year, the city and county partnered up to improve the park that is located at 1700 Cliff Moss Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iliana Salinas 20 min Ni Madres 6
Nikole Kerr mills 3 hr Mmmmmm 12
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Tight bottom 4,598
photobucket.com 5 hr wannahit 10
Who knows Belinda and Teresa Garcia 6 hr Garry 6
RV park in calallen 6 hr guy 14
Teresa Marroquin 6 hr BruceBruce 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC