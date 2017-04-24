Pettus UIL Academics places in region...

Pettus UIL Academics places in regional competition

On April 8, the Pettus UIL Academic Regional Qualifiers competed at Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi. The results of the competition are as follows: The Mathematics Team, Number Sense Team and Calculator Team all have advanced to the state meet which will be held April 21 and 22 at the University of Texas.

