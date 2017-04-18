Nueces County jail failed inspection,...

Nueces County jail failed inspection, some inmates moved

A county official says federal prisoners are being removed from a South Texas jail that failed a state inspection by keeping inmates too long in holding cells. Records show an inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reviewed the Nueces County jail in late March.

