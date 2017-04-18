New Eco-friendly restrooms coming to ...

New Eco-friendly restrooms coming to Packery Channel

On Tuesday afternoon, the Corpus Christi city council gave the go ahead for plans to order and install the Eco-friendly solar powered restrooms on either side of the Packery Channel. They would be south of Zahn Road and north of Access Road 3A.

