New commissioner makes bird the word
Richard Ott was sworn as a commissioner on Monday. Ott became commissioner of Precinct 2 and was requested by former commissioner Fred Nardini, who retired last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers (Jul '10)
|41 min
|Tom
|71
|TS Natalie or Amiyah? (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|TS Lover
|71
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Steve
|4,512
|To Barbi KSAB
|2 hr
|Steve
|24
|I love bbw, looking to meet a lovely bbw
|8 hr
|Ruger73
|2
|Taylor Gaydon
|9 hr
|IGstalk
|27
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|9 hr
|Lexy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC