Neighbors discover two guns and a rifle inside a trashcan in the 3700 Block of Pope Drive.

According to a neighbor, two people in a purple truck pulled up to a house, and the driver of the vehicle got out and dumped two pistols and an AR15 rifle in the trash can. Travis Pace, with the Corpus Christi Police Department, said," It appears the incident may be related to a case where a male caused a disturbance in the 4300 Block of Ocean Drive."

