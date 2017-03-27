Missing San Antonio teen found with o...

Missing San Antonio teen found with older man in Corpus Christi

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, missing San Antonio teen Gabriella Sanders, 13, was located Friday night in Corpus Christi.

