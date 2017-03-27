Missing San Antonio teen found with older man in Corpus Christi
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, missing San Antonio teen Gabriella Sanders, 13, was located Friday night in Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taylor Gaydon
|39 min
|Taytay
|13
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Straight guy
|4,445
|Skylar Rainwater
|6 hr
|361 lad
|1
|michael
|11 hr
|laura
|1
|Early morning hook up
|11 hr
|Reba
|2
|Nikole Kerr mills
|16 hr
|Whoreluvr
|3
|Erik Tunchez
|19 hr
|Mickey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC